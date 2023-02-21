Yoon Demands Action against Illegal Union Activity in Construction

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol called for stern government action to root out illegal union activities and practices in the country's construction industry. The land ministry responded by saying that it will pursue legal action against illegalities at public sector-ordered construction sites.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the land and labor ministries to work with the prosecution and police to crack down on what he called "systematic illegalities" by unions in the construction sector.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"At construction sites, militant labor unions with vested rights continue to openly engage in illegal practices such as demanding money, forcing hiring and obstructing building work. This leads to workers losing jobs and poor construction of buildings..."Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said that a nation must not neglect such violence and wrongdoing, pledging a stern response while calling for enhanced transparency in accounting by unions as the starting point for labor reform.He criticized labor groups that refuse to submit their books for inspection despite state-subsidized union expenditures surpassing 150 billion won over the last five years while the groups also benefited from tax credits.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"While receiving tax money of more than 150 billion won in government subsidies over the last five years, labor unions are not providing their accounting records... The public will find it unfair if the government continues to provide financial support to labor unions that do not guarantee financial transparency."Despite a government request earlier that large unions with one-thousand members or more submit their accounting books by February 15, more than 200 unions have refused to comply.During the Cabinet meeting, the land ministry announced plans to seek criminal and civil action against illegal acts by unions at construction sites contracted by the public sector.This includes penalties for forcing employment or demanding money for union activities on charges of blackmail and extortion.Union members who occupy construction sites with machinery will be charged with obstruction of business, and unlawful group action will be considered a violation of union laws.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.