Military Unveils Footage of Aerial Refueling of F-35A

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has unveiled footage of its fifth generation stealth fighter jet refueling in the air in a bid to showcase a means of response to a North Korean attempt to attack on a South Korean airfield.The Air Force disclosed two photos to the media on Tuesday showing an F-35A being refueled in midair by a KC-330 fuel tanker.While refueling drills were regularly held since the F-35A was deployed in late 2019, it is the first time the military released photos showing the exercise that increases a fighter jet’s operational flight time by more than one hour.A key asset to South Korea's preemptive strike strategy known as the “Kill Chain,” the F35-A is believed to be the hardware most feared by North Korea, prompting the disclosure in the wake of Pyongyang’s boast that four missiles from its 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher can completely destroy an enemy airfield.