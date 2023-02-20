Yoon Says Space Economy Will Provide Limitless Opportunities

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to support the space industry as he touted its unlimited economic potential.Meeting with scientists, students and others serving in space research and development at his office on Tuesday, Yoon said that space has become a field where not only countries but also businesses and individuals can create value.He said the space economy encompasses everything from space exploration and usage to the development, manufacturing, launch and operation of launch vehicles and satellites as well as all activities that create related value.Yoon also mentioned that the space sector will contribute to the advancement of cutting edge technology and help improve lives through enhanced communication, weather forecasting and disaster management.The president said the sector is already moving into the spotlight as a key driving force for economic growth and national security, noting preparations to launch a state aerospace agency in accordance with one of his key campaign pledges.He vowed to build the agency into a research and development platform led by top-class experts and open an era of a space economy.Business figures who attended the meeting, meanwhile, offered suggestions for the swift establishment of the agency and the provision of support for space-related startup companies.