Joint Investigation Team to Tackle Violence at Construction Sites

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution and police will join forces to launch an investigation team to crack down on violence and unlawful acts at construction sites.In a press release, the top office said that President Yoon Suk Yeol was briefed about the plan on Tuesday by justice minister Han Dong-hoon and Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun.Land minister Won Hee-ryong also briefed the president, reporting plans to suspend licenses of tower crane operators if they demand money on top of set wages from construction firms and plans to set up a monitoring system and an anonymous call center for whistleblowers.Vice labor minister Kwon Gi-seob proposed plans to seek criminal punishment, instead of fines, for labor unions' coercion in hiring practices.Since late last year, the land ministry has operated a designated team to respond to violence at construction sites while the police carried out a 200-day special crackdown.The government seeks to make such monitoring permanent and set up a system to enable immediate response measures to new types of illegal acts.The presidential office said the Yoon administration will root out systematic extortion and violence in the construction sector until the rule of law prevails.