UNSC Meeting on N. Korea ICBM Ends without Result

Written: 2023-02-21 17:01:08Updated: 2023-02-21 17:01:56

UNSC Meeting on N. Korea ICBM Ends without Result

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's foreign ministry has underlined the need for a stern and unified response from the UN Security Council after its latest meeting that was convened to discuss North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch yet again ended without producing any substantial result. 

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a ministry official said that Seoul is continuing high-level communication even with China and Russia through diplomatic channels.

In the UNSC meeting held Monday local time, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan condemned the North's recent missile provocations in the strongest terms, calling for an official response by the Security Council.

However, China and Russia opposed any further council action, and instead blamed South Korea-U.S. military drills for the North's missile launches.

The official from Seoul's foreign ministry said that South Korea is discussing with the U.S. and other allies the proposal of a presidential statement by the council, which is one step below a resolution, to condemn the North's action.

The official added that Seoul will continue to urge Pyongyang to stop its provocations and engage in denuclearization talks.
