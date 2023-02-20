Task Force on Improving Banking Practices Set to Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's financial authorities will launch a task force aimed at improving practices and regulations in the banking sector.According to industry sources, the Financial Services Commission will hold the task force's first meeting on Wednesday together with the Financial Supervisory Service and commercial banks.Officials of various other related organizations will also attend to discuss the procedures and direction in improving banks' management and operation.The upcoming session is a follow-up to an emergency economic meeting chaired by President Yoon Suk Yeol last week when he took aim at financial institutions' market dominance and excess profits, which he called a "money party."The task force members are expected to discuss six major tasks including market competition, wage systems, interest rates and social contribution and come up with countermeasures by the end of June.