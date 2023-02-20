Türkiye-Syria Death Toll Tops 48,000 after Fresh Earthquake

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll in Türkiye rose by more than one-thousand in one day following Monday's six-point-three magnitude quake that shook the same area that was devastated by powerful earthquakes two weeks ago.According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Authority(AFAD), as of Tuesday, 42-thousand-310 people have died in Türkiye since the first earthquake on February 6.The new figure marks an increase of one-thousand-154 from the previous day, but it is uncertain whether the newly confirmed deaths were from Monday's quake.The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the probability that 100 to one-thousand people would die from the new quake was 46 percent, while there was a 29-percent probability that one-thousand to ten-thousand people would die.With no updates for days on the number of those killed in Syria, the combined death toll from the two countries surpassed 48-thousand.