Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Türkiye-Syria Death Toll Tops 48,000 after Fresh Earthquake

Written: 2023-02-22 08:09:33Updated: 2023-02-22 10:43:29

Türkiye-Syria Death Toll Tops 48,000 after Fresh Earthquake

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll in Türkiye rose by more than one-thousand in one day following Monday's six-point-three magnitude quake that shook the same area that was devastated by powerful earthquakes two weeks ago. 

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Authority(AFAD), as of Tuesday, 42-thousand-310 people have died in Türkiye since the first earthquake on February 6.

The new figure marks an increase of one-thousand-154 from the previous day, but it is uncertain whether the newly confirmed deaths were from Monday's quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the probability that 100 to one-thousand people would die from the new quake was 46 percent, while there was a 29-percent probability that one-thousand to ten-thousand people would die.

With no updates for days on the number of those killed in Syria, the combined death toll from the two countries surpassed 48-thousand.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >