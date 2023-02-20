Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, UAE Discuss Defense Coopration

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) held talks on Tuesday to assess and discuss defense cooperation between the two nations.According to Seoul's defense ministry on Wednesday, Minister Lee Jong-sup and his UAE counterpart Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi sat down for talks at the UAE defense ministry building in Abu Dhabi.The ministry said that the two sides discussed substantive ways to implement defense-related agreements reached in their leaders' summit in January.In the summit during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the Middle Eastern country, the two nations signed memoranda of understanding(MOUs) on strategic cooperation in the defense sector and a joint development program for the next generation of multi-mission cargo aircraft.Assessing that the MOUs were a major milestone for bilateral cooperation in the defense sector, the ministers agreed to identify a weapons system for possible joint development and production as well as potential areas of joint research.