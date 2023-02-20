Post-Entry PCR Test Requirement for Arrivals from China to be Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

Arrivals from China will not be required to take a PCR test for COVID-19 after entering South Korea from March 1.Vice minister for disaster and safety management Kim Sung-ho announced the decision on Wednesday, citing a drop in the COVID-19 infection rate for travelers from China from 18-point-four percent in the first week of January to zero-point-six percent in the third week of February.The vice minister said that the government will lift the post-entry PCR requirement for visitors from China from next Wednesday and allow entry through Incheon International Airport as well as other regional airports.Kim said, however, that the government will extend the pre-entry PCR testing requirement for arrivals from China until March 10, along with the requirement to fill out the Quarantine Information Advance Input System..He added that the number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea is on a steady decline as the average daily tally last week dropped by 14-point-four percent on-week to eleven-thousand-599, declining for the eighth consecutive week.