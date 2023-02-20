New COVID-19 Cases at 13,082, Critical Cases Fall to 7-Month Low

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases registered in the 13-thousands on Wednesday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday that 13-thousand-82 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, including 32 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30-million-458-thousand.The tally rose by some 12-hundred from the previous day, but declined by about 18-hundred from a week ago and 48-hundred from two weeks ago.For a Wednesday tally, it marks the lowest in 35 weeks since June 22 of last year, when eight-thousand-974 cases were registered.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by nine from a day earlier at 186, staying below 200 for a third day to mark the lowest daily count since July 27 of last year.Tuesday added 14 deaths, raising the cumulative death toll to 33-thousand-887, with the overall fatality rate unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.