Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating an alleged transfer of money to North Korea by the former head of Ssangbangwool Group raided government offices in Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday.According to legal enforcement agencies, the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office began the search and seizure at the provincial offices in the cities of Suwon and Uijeongbu.The targets of the raid include the office previously occupied by former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young, who is accused of asking ex-Ssangbangwool chief Kim Seong-tae to trasfer five million dollars to Pyongyang in 2019 to finance the province’s smart farm project in the North.Kim is also alleged to have sent an additional three million dollars to the regime for a trip to North Korea by main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung, who was the governor of Gyeonggi Province at the time.