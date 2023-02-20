Assessment Finds S. Korea More Actively Aiding Ukraine than Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

A British daily has assessed South Korea to be more active than Japan in sending assistance to war-stricken Ukraine.In an article by the Telegraph on Tuesday, 57 countries were scored on their support for Ukraine, with points awarded for trade relations with Russia, economic and military assistance to Ukraine, and the provision of heavy weapons.South Korea ranked 27th, in the lower end of the two-to-three-point bracket, while Japan was in the upper end of the bracket of countries with one-point-25 to two points in 30th place.The top bracket contained 18 countries, including Poland, Britain, the Czech Republic, Norway and the U.S. with more than three points.Poland ranked third in the world in terms of the amount of economic aid to Ukraine against its gross domestic product(GDP), while Britain performed well with a 97-percent reduction in Russian imports and the Czech Republic scored well for its plans to send 20 percent of its tanks to Ukraine.Fifteen others, such as Uzbekistan, Mexico, Egypt, Serbia, China, Israel and India, were among the most passive.