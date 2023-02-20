Seoul City Seeks to Lower Speed Limit in Some School Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government is seeking to lower the speed limit on back roads within school zones in a bid to improve traffic safety for children and other vulnerable groups.According to city officials on Wednesday, a ten-kilometer-per-hour reduction to 20 kilometers per hour is being considered for the city’s 70 back roads with a width of less than eight meters in school zones, with priority given to pedestrians if necessary.Sidewalks will be created on the 20 other back roads with a width of eight meters or wider.The city will install 550 new crosswalk safety devices, including lights on the ground and audio guidance systems, as well as additional speed cameras within school zones and nearby roads.One-hundred pick-up and drop-off areas will also be established for students near schools within the year, while 545 traffic safety guides will assist lower-grade students at 250 elementary schools and they come and go.