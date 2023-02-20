Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Seoul City Seeks to Lower Speed Limit in Some School Zones

Written: 2023-02-22 12:19:01Updated: 2023-02-22 14:03:52

Seoul City Seeks to Lower Speed Limit in Some School Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul city government is seeking to lower the speed limit on back roads within school zones in a bid to improve traffic safety for children and other vulnerable groups.

According to city officials on Wednesday, a ten-kilometer-per-hour reduction to 20 kilometers per hour is being considered for the city’s 70 back roads with a width of less than eight meters in school zones, with priority given to pedestrians if necessary.

Sidewalks will be created on the 20 other back roads with a width of eight meters or wider.

The city will install 550 new crosswalk safety devices, including lights on the ground and audio guidance systems, as well as additional speed cameras within school zones and nearby roads.

One-hundred pick-up and drop-off areas will also be established for students near schools within the year, while 545 traffic safety guides will assist lower-grade students at 250 elementary schools and they come and go.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >