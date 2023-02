Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has repeated false claims to South Korea’s Dokdo islets ahead of an annual event hosted by a Japanese prefecture celebrating what it calls the Takeshima islets.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday that the islets are Japanese territory according to history and international law, adding that Tokyo plans to continue to respond in a dignified manner to resolutely defend Japan's territory, waters and airspace.Shimane Prefecture, which designated February 22 as “Takeshima Day” in 2005, invited six key Cabinet members, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Hideyuki Nakano, the parliamentary vice minister of the Cabinet Office, will instead attend the event Wednesday afternoon on behalf of the central government, which Matsuno said was due to general government circumstances.