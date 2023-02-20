Justice Party Lawmaker Accuses Gov’t of Obscuring Lone Star Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor Justice Party Rep. Sim Sang-jeung has accused the government of deliberately obfuscating an international tribunal’s ruling that ordered Seoul to pay 216-point-five million dollars in damages to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star.At a press conference on Wednesday, Sim said the government deleted over one-thousand names and multiple footnotes when releasing the English text of the ruling by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes(ICSID), citing classified diplomatic information as a reason.Urging the justice ministry to release a translated version of the decision, the four-term lawmaker accused the government of only releasing details it deemed favorable.She referred to justice minister Han Dong-hoon’s claim that there was a chance for Seoul to win an appeal based on a minority opinion that saw no liability on South Korea's part. Sim argued that there were other minority opinions that believed Seoul held more liability than Lone Star.The lawmaker called on the justice minister, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and the leaders of the two rival political parties to agree to a parliamentary investigation into the case and hold to account those found responsible.