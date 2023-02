Photo : YONHAP News

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration's national security strategy paper containing its diplomatic and security policy direction will be made public as early as next month.According to the top office, the document will include guidance for the nation to fulfill its envisioned role as a global leader that contributes to worldwide liberty, peace and prosperity amid the intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry, the Ukrainian war, and North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats.It will include the Yoon administration's "bold initiative" to denuclearize the regime, and its first comprehensive regional strategy in the Indo-Pacific.The new strategy is expected to comprehensively transition away from the previous liberal government's approach to North Korea.