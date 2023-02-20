Military Believes N. Korea Fully Capable of Launching ICBMs

Photo : KBS News

Military authorities believe North Korea is fully capable of launching intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM) and is highly likely to launch a spy satellite.The Defense Intelligence Agency(DIA) under the defense ministry revealed the assessment on Wednesday in a briefing to the National Assembly’s intelligence committee.Senior committee member and ruling People Power Party lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum said the agency assessed that although the North has not yet launched ICBMs at a normal angle, Pyongyang is fully capable of doing so and is merely operating on a timeline to pressure the U.S.Yoo added that the DIA believes there is a strong possibility that the North will launch a military reconnaissance satellite.On whether a suspected Chinese spy balloon could have flown over the Korean Peninsula en route to the U.S., Yoo said the DIA had concluded that the balloon had not passed over South Korea based on analysis by U.S. intelligence agencies.