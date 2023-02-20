Seoul Summons Japanese Embassy Official over ‘Takeshima Day’ Event

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has protested the annual “Takeshima Day” event in Japan celebrating a claim to the Dokdo islets.In a statement by a foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday, Seoul said Japan was repeating its unjustified territorial claim to the islets and stressed that Dokdo belongs to Korea historically, geographically and under international law.It called on Tokyo to stop making unjust claims, face history and genuinely reflect on the past with a humble attitude.Seo Min-jung, the foreign ministry's director general for Asia and Pacific affairs, on Wednesday summoned Naoki Kumagai, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge a protest.Hideyuki Nakano, the parliamentary vice minister of the Cabinet Office, attended the Takeshima Day event in Shimane Prefecture on behalf of the central government, following assertions by Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno that the islets are Japanese territory according to history and international law.