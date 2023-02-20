Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korea Slams UN Chief for Condemning ICBM Launch

Written: 2023-02-22 15:11:59Updated: 2023-02-22 15:29:48

N. Korea Slams UN Chief for Condemning ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has sharply criticized the UN Secretary-General ​António Guterres for what it called double standards.

In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, Kim Son-gyong, the vice-minister for international organizations at the North's foreign ministry, accused the UN chief of turning a blind eye to military activities by South Korea and the U.S. while labeling Pyongyang's right to self-defense as "provocations" and "threats."

Kim called the double standard extremely unfair and unbalanced and expressed strong discontent.

Pointing out that Guterres has not expressed any concern over the actions of Seoul and Washington, the official warned that the secretary-general is not free from responsibility in the event that a contingency occurs on the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier, Guterres strongly condemned North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch carried out Saturday and urged the regime to stop its provocations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >