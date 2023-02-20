N. Korea Slams UN Chief for Condemning ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has sharply criticized the UN Secretary-General ​António Guterres for what it called double standards.In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, Kim Son-gyong, the vice-minister for international organizations at the North's foreign ministry, accused the UN chief of turning a blind eye to military activities by South Korea and the U.S. while labeling Pyongyang's right to self-defense as "provocations" and "threats."Kim called the double standard extremely unfair and unbalanced and expressed strong discontent.Pointing out that Guterres has not expressed any concern over the actions of Seoul and Washington, the official warned that the secretary-general is not free from responsibility in the event that a contingency occurs on the Korean Peninsula.Earlier, Guterres strongly condemned North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch carried out Saturday and urged the regime to stop its provocations.