Ex-Vice Governor of Gyeonggi again Grilled over N. Korea Cash Transfer

Written: 2023-02-22 15:38:40Updated: 2023-02-22 15:42:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The former vice governor of Gyeonggi Province under scrutiny for alleged ties to a cash transfer to North Korea by a Ssangbangwool Group ex-chair faced questioning on Wednesday.

Lee Hwa-young arrived at the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office at 10 a.m. and is being grilled as a suspect on charges of violating the foreign exchange transactions act.

This second round of questioning comes a week after the first interrogation session on Feburary 15.

The former Ssangbangwool Group chair, Kim Seong-tae, was indicted at the beginning of the month for remitting eight million dollars to North Korea in 2019, three million of which was intended to facilitate a visit to the North by then-provincial Governor Lee Jae-myung.

The remaining sum is alleged to have been transferred on behalf of the province for a smart farm project in North Korea at Lee’s insistence, which he has denied, saying the project was an independent initiative by the company.
