China said on Wednesday that it would consider lifting its PCR testing requirement on arrivals from South Korea in response to Seoul's decision to remove the requirement for travelers from China.South Korea announced the decision earlier on Wednesday, saying that it would lift mandatory post-arrival PCR tests on travelers from China from March 1.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday during a regular press briefing that Beijing will consider taking a corresponding measure at an appropriate time in response to Seoul's decision.The spokesperson said that China is aware of the media report on Seoul's move, and urged South Korea to remove discriminative restrictions against China as soon as possible and create a convenient environment for normal person-to-person exchanges.