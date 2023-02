Photo : Getty Images Bank

The country's population declined for the third consecutive year in 2022 as deaths outpaced births.According to tentative data by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, deaths outpaced births by a record high 123-thousand-800 last year, as 249-thousand babies were born and 372-thousand-800 people died.The country's population naturally decreased for three straight years since the number of deaths surpassed the number of births for the first time in 2020.It marks a drastic turnaround from 1981, when South Korea saw a natural increase of 630-thousand.All of the country's 17 major cities and provinces, except Sejong City, had more births than deaths in 2022.A surge in the number of deaths amid the rapidly ageing society and the COVID-19 pandemic are seen as key contributing factors to this trend.