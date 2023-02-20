Yoon Orders Measures to Enhance Health Care for Children

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for measures to prevent any vacuum in health care for children, stressing that taking care of children's health is the country's top responsibility.He made the call on Wednesday while visiting Seoul National University Children's Hospital in central Seoul.Noting a lack of pediatric hospitals despite the country's economic development, the president ordered the government to spare no resources and provide active support to prevent a vacuum in medical services for children.Yoon stressed the importance of expanding emergency medical services for children, strengthening the medical system for children with serious diseases and increasing medical personnel for children.The president ordered the health and welfare ministry to implement measures to fund and guarantee emergency medical services for children.He also pledged to seek measures to increase pediatric doctors and nurses, while instructing related ministries to establish a 24-hour system that can provide video medical consultation for children.