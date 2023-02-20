US Repeats Calls for N. Korea to Engage in Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has said that North Korea’s continued missile provocations and its nuclear and missile programs are destabilizing to peace in the region, repeating calls for the North to engage in dialogue.In a press briefing on Wednesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price reaffirmed the U.S.' condemnation of the North's ballistic missile launch as violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threat to the security of neighboring countries and the international community.Price said that the U.S. remains committed to its diplomatic approach to North Korea and urged the North to engage in dialogue, adding that its nuclear and ballistic missile programs are not something that China likes to see or should seek to encourage.He added that permanent members of the UN Security Council have a special obligation to fully implement its resolutions, in an apparent reference to China and Russia.Price’s comment comes two days after China and Russia blocked U.S.-led efforts to adopt a resolution condemning the North's missile provocation at the Security Council.