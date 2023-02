Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices surpassed diesel prices for the first time in eight months.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gas at pumps nationwide marked one-thousand-579-point-28 won per liter as of 9 a.m. Thursday.With the average for diesel coming in at one-thousand-578-point-37 won, the price of gasoline has exceeded that of diesel for the first time in about eight months since June of last year.Although a higher tax typically prices gasoline above diesel, the trend reversed for the first time in May of last year due to the repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.After temporarily overtaking diesel prices, gasoline dropped back below diesel and remained cheaper for over eight months from June 13 of last year.