New COVID-19 Cases at 10,845

New COVID-19 cases registered in the ten-thousands on Thursday amid a continued slowdown in the latest wave of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that ten-thousand-845 infections were reported throughout Wednesday, including 28 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative caseload to around 30-million-469-thousand.The tally is down by some 22-hundred from the previous day and declined by about 16-hundred from a week ago and 38-hundred from two weeks ago.For a Thursday tally, it marks the lowest in 34 weeks since June 30 of last year, when nine-thousand-587 cases were registered.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by six from a day earlier at 180, staying below 200 for a fourth day.Wednesday added 22 deaths, raising the cumulative death toll to 33-thousand-909, with the overall fatality rate unchanged at zero-point-11 percent.