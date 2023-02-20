Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US High Schools to Introduce Class on Ethnology of Korean Americans

Written: 2023-02-23 10:39:42Updated: 2023-02-23 15:50:03

US High Schools to Introduce Class on Ethnology of Korean Americans

Photo : YONHAP News

The ethnology of Koreans residing in the United States has been introduced as a subject in the U.S. secondary education system.

According to the South Korean consulate general in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Anaheim Union High School District plans to launch the one-year subject in the fall semester.

The online course will delve into the history of immigration and settlement of Koreans in the U.S., notable figures, relations with other races, and the Korean-American community.

The teaching plan includes topics of racism during the 1992 LA riots, Korean independence activist Dosan Ahn Chang-ho and the history of the independence movement as well as achievements in the K-pop industry.

Jeff Kim, a governing board member of the Irvine Unified School District governing board member who prepared the curriculum, expressed hope that the subject would help expand understanding of the Korean-American identity and history across the U.S.

In 2021, the California State Board of Education approved a teaching guideline for the subject, paving the way for its introduction in the state's elementary, middle and high school systems.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >