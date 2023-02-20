DP Chief Slams Prosecution for Redirecting Probe under Yoon Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday slammed the prosecution for redirecting investigations into allegations of his corruption after the Yoon Suk Yeol administration took office last May.At a press conference a day before the National Assembly is set to receive a request seeking parliamentary approval on a warrant to arrest him, Lee accused the president of attempting to oppress the opposition, saying the change in the prosecution’s probe came after Yoon won last year's presidential race.Referring to the content of the warrant, Lee claimed that it looks more like propaganda, containing only distorted testimonies while lacking hard evidence.Speculating that the administration is craving for images of him attending the warrant hearing, waiting in detention or in handcuffs, the opposition leader warned that its time in power will not last forever.Lee was charged with breach of trust, conflict of interest, corruption, bribery and concealing profits from a crime during his term as mayor of the Gyeonggi Province city of Seongnam.While lawmakers can be stripped of the immunity from arrest granted by the National Assembly with a simple majority in a parliamentary vote, the motion on Lee’s warrant is expected to fail in the face of the DP's 169-seat majority in the 300-member chamber.