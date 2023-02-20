Trade Ministry Aims to Strengthen Incentives to Further Attract FDI

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy plans to strengthen incentives to attract foreign direct investment(FDI) in high-tech industries.The ministry unveiled its plans on Thursday during a meeting chaired by trade minister Ahn Duk-geun in Seoul on facilitating such investments.Some 25 officials including those from the U.S. and European chambers of commerce in Korea and from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency attended the meeting.The ministry outlined a three-point proposal to strengthen incentives, starting off with the high-tech industries and supply chains in the form of financial support and assistance in gaining footing. The ministry stressed the need to further support investments from international entities in employment as well as research and development.The ministry also plans to form specialized teams focusing on 100 key companies that are making contributions toward enhanced competitiveness in high-tech and future industries and seek to attract investment for them.And finally, the ministry said it will seek to strengthen communication with foreign invested enterprises, including holding regular meetings, with plans to continuously work toward enhancing the investment environment for foreign firms by improving regulations in cooperation with related government agencies.