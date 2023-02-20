Tokyo Governor again Dismisses 1923 Massacre of Koreans in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has again avoided acknowledging the 1923 massacre of ethnic Koreans in Japan in the aftermath of the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923.The Asahi Shimbun reported on Tuesday that Koike responded to a question about the massacre at a metropolitan assembly earlier in the day by saying that various things are written as historical fact and doubled down on her stance that it should be left to historians to determine what is true.After sending a statement for the annual September 1 ceremony memorializing the Korean victims of the massacre in her first year in office in 2016 as past Tokyo governors had done, Koike refrained from doing so the following year and has not sent one since.In the chaotic aftermath of the Great Kanto Earthquake of September 1, 1923, vicious rumors about Koreans as well as Chinese living in Japan led to the killings of thousands by the Japanese military and police.