Foreign Minister Says S. Korea to Continue Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin met with Ukraine's Ambassador to South Korea on Thursday and expressed his respect for the Ukrainian people overcoming the hardships of the ongoing war against Russia.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Minister Park met with Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko at the ministry building in Seoul, on the eve of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.Minister Park expressed his utmost respect for the courage and sacrifices of the Ukrainian people overcoming the hardships of the war, adding that he hoped that the current situation will be resolved as soon as possible.In the meeting, the minister reportedly said that South Korea is supporting Ukraine in various ways to help end the war and restore peace as soon as possible, while assuring that South Korea will continue its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.The Ukrainian envoy reportedly expressed gratitude for the support and solidarity of South Korea and its people.The ambassador also said he hopes that South Korea will play a global pivotal role, and join in an international effort to end the war and bring permanent peace to his country.