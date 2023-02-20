New Acting Chair of FKI Vows to Break Link between Politics and Business

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Byong-joon, the newly appointed acting chairman of the country's largest business lobby group, has vowed to break the link of collusion between politics and business.Kim made the pledge on Thursday in a press briefing right after he was elected to the post of acting chair of the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI).Kim was answering a question on whether his political career and ties with the president may be cause for controversy within the FKI, alluding to possible collusion between politics and business. Kim led the election campaign committee for President Yoon Suk Yeol during the presidential election.The new acting chair said that he does not think of himself as a politician and he would break the link of collusion between politics and business, which was the reason the FKI was criticized during the Park Geun-hye administration's corruption scandal.Kim added that he believes that the FKI offered him his post, not because of his relationship with President Yoon, but because of his beliefs and philosophies on free democracy and free market economy.