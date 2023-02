Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS ranked second on the 2022 Global Artist Chart by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry(IFPI).According to the IFPI on Thursday, BTS came in second on the chart for top global artists last year, down from the top spot in the previous year's chart.BTS first put its name on the list in 2018 at second, and ranked seventh the following year. It topped the chart for two straight years in 2020 and 2021.BTS was the highest K-pop band on the list, followed by Seventeen at sixth and Stray Kids at seventh. Taylor Swift topped the chart.The Global Artist Chart is ranked by the IFPI based on the combined global sales of physical albums, digital track downloads, audio streaming and video streaming numbers.