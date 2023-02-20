S. Korea-Japan Foreign Ministers' Talks in India Unlikely

Photo : YONHAP News

A meeting of South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers will not likely take place next week in India.South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin plans to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting set for March 1 and 2 in New Delhi, but Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will reportedly skip the meeting.The top diplomats were widely expected to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 conference.However, according to sources close to the ministry, Hayashi will reportedly skip the G20 meeting as it will be difficult for him to head overseas since the Japanese parliament started a regular session. It's customary for all Cabinet ministers to attend budget-related committee sessions set to begin next month.Park and Hayashi held one-on-one talks last week in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime force labor, but failed to narrow differences.