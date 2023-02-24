KCNA: N. Korea Conducted Strategic Cruise Missile Launching Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says that it test-fired four strategic cruise missiles on Thursday.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, the North's strategic cruise missile unit fired four Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles from the northeastern city of Kim Chaek toward the East Sea early Thursday.The KCNA said the four missiles precisely hit the preset target after traveling the two-thousand kilometer-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for ten-thousand-208 seconds to ten-thousand-224 seconds.According to the official mouthpiece, the regime's Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party expressed great satisfaction with the results of the drill.The report added that the drill demonstrated the war posture of the North's nuclear combat force, which is bolstering its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces in every way.The drill came a day after South Korea and the United States held a table-top exercise on North Korea's nuclear threats at the Pentagon.