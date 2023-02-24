S. Korea, US Hold Table-Top Exercise on N. Korea's Nuclear Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States conducted a tabletop exercise at the Pentagon on Wednesday to counter growing threats from North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in a press briefing on Wednesday that the allies staged the eighth Deterrence Strategy Committee Table-Top Exercise(TTX) that day.According to a press release by the Pentagon after the drill, deputy defense minister for policy Heo Tae-keun led the South Korean delegation while senior officials from the U.S. defense department headed the U.S. team.The release said the participants held in-depth discussions on various approaches to the alliance’s deterrence and response posture in the face of the North's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities.The Pentagon said that the TTX scenario focused on the possible use of nuclear weapons by the North, with the two sides discussing various options to demonstrate the alliance's strong response capabilities and resolve to respond appropriately to any North Korean nuclear use.The TTX participants also visited U.S. nuclear submarine training facilities at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in the state of Georgia on Thursday.