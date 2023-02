Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup said on Thursday that South Korea and Poland have formed a consensus on assistance for Ukraine.The minister made the remarks at a news briefing after talks with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak in Warsaw, noting that the two nations share the common values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law as they both pursue global peace and prosperity.He did not elaborate on the details of the "consensus" between the two nations.Minister Lee said that Poland has agreed to actively support in global efforts and South Korea's policy for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.In the talks, the defense chiefs also discussed ways to accelerate the implementation of an arms procurement contract between South Korean weapons manufacturers and Poland.