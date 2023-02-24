US Official: Cap Likely for S. Korea’s Advanced Chip Production in China

Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. official has said that the United States will likely set a cap on the production of advanced semiconductors by South Korean companies in China.Alan Estevez, under secretary of commerce for industry and security, made the remarks at a forum jointly hosted by the Korea Foundation and the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on Thursday.The statement came as an answer to a question about what will happen after the expiration of a one-year license granted by the U.S. to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix for their chip-making factories in China.The official said that the U.S. is working closely with South Korean companies that produce semiconductors in China, adding that growth in China will likely be capped, and the companies will be asked to stop at around the current number of layers in their chips.Estevez said the U.S. is in "deep dialogue" with South Korean companies to minimize potential damage to their business.South Korean semiconductor producers were granted a one-year license to continue producing their products in China on October 7, 2022, with an exemption from U.S. export controls on advanced chips and related equipment to China.