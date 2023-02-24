EU Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launches, Calls for N. Korea's CVID

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union has strongly condemned recent missile launches by North Korea as acts that escalate military tensions in the region.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a statement on behalf of EU member countries "strongly" condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last Saturday and short-range ballistic missiles on Monday.The statement denounced the launches as "dangerous and reckless" actions that destabilize international and regional peace and security.Borrell said that Pyongyang’s intent to develop the ability to send nuclear weapons anywhere around the world is a threat to all countries, calling for a united and stern response by the international community.The official called for the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement(CVID) of North Korea's nuclear weapons, weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.The EU expressed its complete solidarity with South Korea and Japan, vowing to cooperate with its allies to promote the process of meaningful diplomacy aimed at settling peace and security through CVID on the peninsula.