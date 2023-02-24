US to Accept Applications for Chip Subsidies from Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States will begin accepting applications for state subsidies worth 39 billion dollars from next week to encourage companies to build new or expand U.S. facilities.U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced the plan on Thursday in a speech at Georgetown University on the CHIPS Act and a long-term vision for America's technological leadership.Raimondo said that starting next Tuesday, the U.S. will open applications for funding under the act, adding that this money will incentivize companies to manufacture semiconductors on U.S. soil.In August of last year, Congress approved a 52-point-seven billion-dollar CHIPS Act to promote investment in the U.S. by chipmakers.Of the total, 39 billion dollars was allocated for government subsidies offered to companies building or expanding their U.S. facilities, while 13-point-two billion dollars will be spent to support research and development activities.With a clause prohibiting subsidy recipients from expanding their facilities in China for ten years, the ability of South Korean companies to receive the funds has been thrown into question.While major manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both operate facilities in China, Samsung is planning to expand its facilities in the U.S., while SK Hynix has expressed intent to build a semiconductor research and development center in the country as well.