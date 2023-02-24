Actor Yoo Ah-in Tests Positive for Propofol

Photo : KBS News

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, who previously tested positive for marijuana, has also tested positive for the intravenous anesthetic Propofol.According to the police on Thursday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency was recently notified of the actor's hair drug test results from the National Forensic Service.The police launched an investigation against the 36-year-old, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, after a probe by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety found that he had been habitually prescribed Propofol for non-medicinal purposes.Propofol, primarily a sleep inducer used largely for sedation endoscopy or cosmetic surgery, has often featured in substance abuse cases involving wealthy elites, entertainers, and even medical professionals in Korea. Its addicts profess a general feeling of elation, euphoria, and sexual disinhibition after taking the drug.It was designated as a controlled substance in Korea in 2011.Earlier this month, authorities took urine and hair samples from Yoo immediately after he returned from a trip to the U.S., which turned up positive for marijuana.The police are soon expected to summon the A-list actor on charges of violating the narcotics control law.