Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Strongly Warns N. Korea Nuclear Use Will Lead to Regime's Demise

Written: 2023-02-24 11:16:31Updated: 2023-02-24 13:20:56

US Strongly Warns N. Korea Nuclear Use Will Lead to Regime's Demise

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has strongly warned North Korea that the use of nuclear force would lead to the regime's demise, pledging to continue deploying its customized nuclear capabilities.

The Defense Department issued the warning with South Korea's defense ministry, a day after Seoul and Washington conducted their eighth Deterrence Strategy Committee Table-Top Exercise at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

During the exercise, the allies discussed joint deterrence to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and response options against the use of nuclear weapons by the North amid the regime's advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities.

As previously affirmed in its Nuclear Posture Review, the U.S. warned that any level of nuclear use by North Korea against the U.S. or its allies will not be tolerated, the consequence of which would be an end to the regime.

Seoul and Washington also agreed to reflect the strategic outcome of the latest exercise in the ongoing revisions to their Tailored Deterrence Strategy and hold additional tabletop exercises in the near future.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >