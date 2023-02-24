US Strongly Warns N. Korea Nuclear Use Will Lead to Regime's Demise

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has strongly warned North Korea that the use of nuclear force would lead to the regime's demise, pledging to continue deploying its customized nuclear capabilities.The Defense Department issued the warning with South Korea's defense ministry, a day after Seoul and Washington conducted their eighth Deterrence Strategy Committee Table-Top Exercise at the Pentagon on Wednesday.During the exercise, the allies discussed joint deterrence to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and response options against the use of nuclear weapons by the North amid the regime's advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities.As previously affirmed in its Nuclear Posture Review, the U.S. warned that any level of nuclear use by North Korea against the U.S. or its allies will not be tolerated, the consequence of which would be an end to the regime.Seoul and Washington also agreed to reflect the strategic outcome of the latest exercise in the ongoing revisions to their Tailored Deterrence Strategy and hold additional tabletop exercises in the near future.