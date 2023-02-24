Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US Considering Deploying Nuclear-Powered Carrier Next Mo.

Written: 2023-02-24 11:31:23Updated: 2023-02-24 11:38:47

S. Korea, US Considering Deploying Nuclear-Powered Carrier Next Mo.

South Korea and the United States are considering the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula for the allies' combined drills next month.

According to government sources in Seoul on Friday, talks are under way for a possible deployment of a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to an operation base in the southeastern port city of Busan around March 26.

The carrier will likely participate in the allies' springtime Freedom Shield exercise starting mid-March.

In September and October of last year, the Nimitz-class USS Ronald Reagan supercarrier was sent with a carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific region to join the allies' joint training in the South China Sea.

The expected deployment is a fulfillment of the allies' agreement reached during their annual ministerial talks last November to increase the frequency and intensity of U.S. strategic asset deployment.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >