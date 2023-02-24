S. Korea, US Considering Deploying Nuclear-Powered Carrier Next Mo.

South Korea and the United States are considering the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula for the allies' combined drills next month.
According to government sources in Seoul on Friday, talks are under way for a possible deployment of a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to an operation base in the southeastern port city of Busan around March 26.
The carrier will likely participate in the allies' springtime Freedom Shield exercise starting mid-March.
In September and October of last year, the Nimitz-class USS Ronald Reagan supercarrier was sent with a carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific region to join the allies' joint training in the South China Sea.
The expected deployment is a fulfillment of the allies' agreement reached during their annual ministerial talks last November to increase the frequency and intensity of U.S. strategic asset deployment.