S. Korea, US Considering Deploying Nuclear-Powered Carrier Next Mo.

South Korea and the United States are considering the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula for the allies' combined drills next month.According to government sources in Seoul on Friday, talks are under way for a possible deployment of a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to an operation base in the southeastern port city of Busan around March 26.The carrier will likely participate in the allies' springtime Freedom Shield exercise starting mid-March.In September and October of last year, the Nimitz-class USS Ronald Reagan supercarrier was sent with a carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific region to join the allies' joint training in the South China Sea.The expected deployment is a fulfillment of the allies' agreement reached during their annual ministerial talks last November to increase the frequency and intensity of U.S. strategic asset deployment.