S. Korean Chip Makers Facing down Changes with US Controls on China

Anchor: There’s good news and bad news for South Korean semiconductor manufacturers this year. Amid ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions, Washington is poised to enforce export controls on chip production in China. On the other hand, they may also benefit from subsidies for U.S.-based growth included in last year’s CHIPS Act that goes into effect in 2023.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: With new U.S. export controls on semiconductor production in China set to take effect this fall, a senior U.S. official warned South Korean chipmakers will likely see a cap for their production lines of advanced chips in China.U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez outlined the changes in a forum in Washington on Thursday jointly hosted by the Korea Foundation and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.[Sound bite: U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez]“We’re working with those companies on the way forward there. So, what it will likely be is a cap on the levels they can grow to in China… If you’re at whatever layer of NAND, we’ll stop it somewhere in that range, and it will depend on what the Chinese are doing too, but we’re in deep dialogue with the companies around that.”The revelation will likely raise alarm bells at chipmakers as well as the South Korean government as their products are a key export item to the U.S. market, especially at a time when Seoul is banking on trade to help ease an economic downturn.South Korean manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix will have to adjust to limits on the layers of their chips and other regulations on the equipment used in China, with a license allowing companies to operate in China as before set to end on October 7 of this year.The enforcement of the export controls poses a challenge for the two companies, which both have production facilities in China but are looking to expand operations in the U.S., likely with subsidies from Washington included in the CHIPS Act signed into law last year.U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced on Thursday that the government will begin accepting applications from companies next Tuesday for funds earmarked for the construction of new semiconductor facilities in the U.S. or the expansion of existing ones.Of the 52-point-seven billion-dollar act, 39 billion dollars can be distributed to companies like Samsung, which plans to expand its facilities in the U.S. as well as SK Hynix, which has expressed intent to build a semiconductor research and development center there as well.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.