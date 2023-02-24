N. Korea Says Hostilities by US Can be Considered Declaration of War

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has warned the U.S. to remember that its persistent hostilities and provocative practices against the regime, despite repeated protests and warnings, may be construed as a declaration of war.The warning part of a statement issued by Kwon Jong-gun, the director-general of the foreign ministry's U.S. affairs department and carried by its official mouthpiece Korea Central News Agency on Friday.Kwon said the only way to quell the vicious cycle of escalating military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the surrounding region would be for the U.S. to abandon its commitment to deploying strategic assets in the South and halt plans for the allies’ joint military drills.Kwon also slammed the United Nations Security Council for holding a session on the North's nuclear and missile programs, threatening "strong corresponding action" should the Council discuss Pyongyang's right to self-defense. It lamented that the Council has been reduced to a tool for the U.S. to pressure Pyongyang.