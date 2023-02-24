Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

N. Korea Says Hostilities by US Can be Considered Declaration of War

Written: 2023-02-24 12:11:23Updated: 2023-02-24 13:28:00

N. Korea Says Hostilities by US Can be Considered Declaration of War

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has warned the U.S. to remember that its persistent hostilities and provocative practices against the regime, despite repeated protests and warnings, may be construed as a declaration of war.

The warning part of a statement issued by Kwon Jong-gun, the director-general of the foreign ministry's U.S. affairs department and carried by its official mouthpiece Korea Central News Agency on Friday.

Kwon said the only way to quell the vicious cycle of escalating military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the surrounding region would be for the U.S. to abandon its commitment to deploying strategic assets in the South and halt plans for the allies’ joint military drills.

Kwon also slammed the United Nations Security Council for holding a session on the North's nuclear and missile programs, threatening "strong corresponding action" should the Council discuss Pyongyang's right to self-defense. It lamented that the Council has been reduced to a tool for the U.S. to pressure Pyongyang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >