Culture Korean Folk Painting Workshop Offered in Philippines

A​ workshop on the traditional Korean painting style known as "minhwa" recently took place at the National Museum of the Philippines in Manila.



According to the Korean Cultural Center(KCC) in the Philippines, which co-hosted the event with the national museum last Saturday, featuring South Korean artist Yoon Dong-hyun.



Local artists, art students and enthusiasts participated in the workshop on how to paint the Philippines' legendary bird "sarimanok," the country’s traditional symbol of luck, in the Korean traditional minhwa style.



The participants also learned about the history and cultural backdrop of minhwa as well as other facets of Korean traditional culture.



Under their partnership, the KCC and the national museum further plan to invite a group from the Korean National University of Arts in October to perform in the Korean traditional musical style.