Photo : YONHAP News

Former prosecutor Chung Sun-sin has been named as the new chief of the National Office of Investigation(NOI) overseeing investigative police officers nationwide.President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Chung on Friday following the National Police Agency’s earlier recommendation of Chung out of three candidates in the running to replace Nan Gu-jun, whose term is set to expire Saturday.Chung worked for the prosecution for about 20 years and served as the head of the Institute of Justice's branch in Gyeonggi Province city of Yongin.The NOI has authority over police chiefs and the heads of police stations of 18 cities and provinces as well as over 30-thousand investigative police officers nationwide.Chung's two-year term starts Monday.