Politics

S. Korea and Poland Agree to Conduct Joint Military Exercises

Written: 2023-02-24 14:19:28Updated: 2023-02-24 15:09:53

S. Korea and Poland Agree to Conduct Joint Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Poland have agreed to conduct joint military exercises.

According to the defense ministry in Seoul, minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, reached a deal during talks in Warsaw on Thursday.

The two ministers decided to conduct drills that feature a visit by troops of one country to the other in light of the fact that South Korea and Poland operate the same weapons systems, including K2 Black Panther tanks and K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers.

The Polish minister also disclosed plans to continuously introduce South Korean weapons systems in the future as he stressed the need for strategic and long-term cooperation between Seoul and Warsaw.

Following their meeting, the two ministers observed the test fire of K9 Thunders and later attended a signing ceremony for a deal to export more tanks and howitzers to Poland.
