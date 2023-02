Photo : YONHAP News

The final 32 teams competing in this year's FIFA Women's World Cup have been determined.In a post on its website on Friday, the football governing body said the list of countries, up to 32 from the previous 24, has been set with the final additions of Panama, Haiti and Portugal set to appear at the tournament jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.Team Korea, led by coach Colin Bell, is placed in Group H together with Germany, Morocco and Colombia.The South Korean women's national team has advanced to its third consecutive World Cup, and the fourth overall, after a best-ever second-place finish in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation's Women's Asian Cup.