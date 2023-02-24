Parties Feud over DP Chief's Arrest Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has again slammed the prosecution's investigation into its chair Lee Jae-myung.In a Supreme Council meeting Friday, DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said that as party members earlier agreed that the prosecution's warrant request to arrest Lee is extremely unjustified, the party will resolutely take part in the vote on the arrest motion.Park added the politically motivated warrant request by "prosecutor" Yoon Suk Yeol squarely aimed at the opposition leader will go down in history as "tyranny."The ruling People Power Party(PPP) also ramped up its offensive against the main opposition bloc ahead of the submission to the National Assembly of a motion requesting parliamentary consent for Lee's arrest.In a floor meeting on Friday, PPP's chief policymaker Sung Il-jong criticized Lee for not keeping his presidential campaign promise to give up the immunity from arrest and for appealing to fellow lawmakers ahead of the critical vote on Monday.Sung said the public does not want a leader who has no conscience.